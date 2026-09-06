Zverev's Resurgence: Conquering U.S. Open Challenges

Top-ranked Alexander Zverev, demonstrating resilience, overcame a mid-match slump to achieve a 6-2, 7-6(2), 6-2 win against Alejandro Tabilo, propelling him into the U.S. Open's fourth round. Despite extended sessions in earlier rounds, the German effectively managed fatigue.

His coach's advice on best-of-five dynamics proved pivotal, as Zverev humorously acknowledged during post-match discussions. The athlete highlighted a strategic day of minimal practice, aligning his performance with recovery needs after previous exhaustive play.

In the decisive match portions, Zverev confronted a potential Tabilo resurgence but swiftly regained control, securing his position for a forthcoming match against 21st-seeded Italian Luciano Darderi. Zverev's current trajectory in the tournament conveys optimistic momentum.