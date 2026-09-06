Echoes of Flushing Meadows: Navigating the Boisterous U.S. Open Stage

Arthur Ashe Stadium, known for its vibrant ambiance, plays a critical role in the allure of the U.S. Open, yet not all players find it ideal.

Polish eighth seed Iga Swiatek and others prefer the more intimate Grandstand court, finding it less distracting than the vast Ashe arena.

Players such as Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli have noted the challenges of competing amidst the noise, highlighting the need for adaptability to succeed at this unique tournament.