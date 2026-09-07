Dramatic Upsets and Milestone Victories in Asian Football

This week in Asian football saw thrilling matches with notable victories and upset defeats. Al-Ittihad's George Ilenikhena scored twice against Al-Nassr, Chengdu Rongcheng postponed their title celebrations, and Machida Zelvia continued their unbeaten run in the J.League. FC Seoul secured a win to maintain their lead in the K League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:28 IST
Dramatic Upsets and Milestone Victories in Asian Football
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This week's fixtures in Asian football delivered dramatic moments and unexpected results. Al-Ittihad emerged victorious against defending Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr, with George Ilenikhena striking twice. The result pushes Al-Nassr three points behind the streaking leaders, Al-Hilal, who captured yet another victory against Al-Shabab.

In China, Chengdu Rongcheng's quest for a maiden Super League title hit a temporary snag as they were held to a goalless draw by Henan Longmen. However, Chengdu remain comfortably atop the standings with a significant lead over second-placed Dalian Yingbo. Meanwhile, Machida Zelvia maintained their remarkable undefeated start in Japan's J.League by surpassing Nagoya Grampus.

Elsewhere, FC Seoul extended their dominance in the K League with a slender 1-0 win over a 10-man Incheon United. The victory solidifies Seoul's commanding lead as Ulsan Hyundai were held to a draw by Jeju United. Defending champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors climb to second place with a win over Pohang Steelers.

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