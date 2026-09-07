Heroic Rescue: Dutch Racer Saves Rival from Flaming Wreck

British driver Ollie Millroy credits Dutch driver Loek Hartog with saving his life after pulling him from a burning Ferrari in Shanghai. Thankfully, despite severe injuries, Ollie is alive. The incident has sparked calls for improved safety measures in the China GT Championship, with Millroy's team withdrawing in protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:57 IST
Heroic Rescue: Dutch Racer Saves Rival from Flaming Wreck
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British driver Ollie Millroy expressed deep gratitude to Dutch racer Loek Hartog after an extraordinary act of bravery during the China GT Championship in Shanghai. Hartog pulled Millroy from a burning vehicle after a serious multi-car crash, saving his life.

Millroy, whose injuries included broken ribs, a collarbone, hand, and a bruised lung, publicly acknowledged Hartog's heroism, noting that without him, he might not have survived. Despite not remembering much of the incident, Millroy is committed to remembering Hartog’s selfless act.

The race organizers are investigating to address safety shortcomings, while Millroy's team, AAI Motorsport, voiced dissatisfaction and announced their withdrawal from future China GT events.

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