Heroic Rescue: Dutch Racer Saves Rival from Flaming Wreck

British driver Ollie Millroy expressed deep gratitude to Dutch racer Loek Hartog after an extraordinary act of bravery during the China GT Championship in Shanghai. Hartog pulled Millroy from a burning vehicle after a serious multi-car crash, saving his life.

Millroy, whose injuries included broken ribs, a collarbone, hand, and a bruised lung, publicly acknowledged Hartog's heroism, noting that without him, he might not have survived. Despite not remembering much of the incident, Millroy is committed to remembering Hartog’s selfless act.

The race organizers are investigating to address safety shortcomings, while Millroy's team, AAI Motorsport, voiced dissatisfaction and announced their withdrawal from future China GT events.