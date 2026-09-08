Young Duo Replaces Banned Player in India U19 Squad for Australia Series

Saurashtra's Aryan Savsani and Haryana's Tanmay Baloda have been named in India's Under-19 squad for the impending home series against Australia, stepping in for Rohit Yadav, who has been withdrawn due to age discrepancies. The BCCI’s Junior Cricket Committee announced Savsani as the One-Day squad replacement and Baloda for the Multi-Day squad after Rohit faced a two-year ban because of irregularities discovered by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Initially selected for the series that features three One-Day matches and two Multi-Day fixtures, Rohit Yadav's dreams were dashed after the CAB's pre-season documentation unveiled a 27-month age discrepancy. The One-Day sequence runs in Rajkot from September 18 to 23, with the first Multi-Day match also set there, and the second Multi-Day fixture moves to Ahmedabad, spanning from September 27 to October 8.

The Under-19 team, led by Lakshya Raichandani, has seen recent action in Sri Lanka, where they secured a 1-0 victory in the Youth Test series but fell 1-2 in the Youth ODI series. Notable additions to the squad include Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, both continuing the legacy of their famous cricketing fathers, securing places among a young team eager to face Australia on home soil.