Nava Raipur Open 2026: PGTI's New Golfing Frontier

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) debuts the Nava Raipur Open 2026 from September 15 to 18 at Fairway Golf & Lake Resort, supported by Chhattisgarh's government. The event features 132 golfers competing for Rs 1 crore, enhancing Nava Raipur's status on the national golf map.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 16:13 IST
Nava Raipur Open 2026: PGTI's New Golfing Frontier
PGTI to launch Nava Raipur Open. (Photo/PGTI) . Image Credit: ANI

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) is set to make a significant return to Nava Raipur with the inauguration of the Nava Raipur Open 2026. Scheduled from September 15 to 18 at the Fairway Golf & Lake Resort, this landmark event is backed by Chhattisgarh's government.

Featuring a robust lineup of 132 professional golfers, including top Indian professionals like Saptak Talwar and Honey Baisoya, the tournament promises intense competition for a prize pool of Rs 1 crore. The event will also see participation from 18 international players, marking it as the second PGTI tournament in Nava Raipur this year.

The tournament week kicks off with a Pro-Am event and a practice round ahead of the main competition, which will span four days. Esteemed cricketer and PGTI President Kapil Dev’s presence at the launch underscores the tournament's potential to elevate Nava Raipur as a premier golfing destination.

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