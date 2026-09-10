Mohali Kings Triumph in T20 Thriller to Secure Semi-Final Spot

Mohali Kings clinched a thrilling five-wicket victory over Bathinda Royals, securing a semi-final berth in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League. Despite Bathinda setting a challenging target of 185, Ramandeep Singh's unbeaten 71 alongside Sohraab Dhaliwal's late flourish sealed the win for Mohali at the IS Bindra Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 13:27 IST
Mohali Kings Triumph in T20 Thriller to Secure Semi-Final Spot
Mohali Kings players in a Sher-E-Punjab T20 League match. (Photo: Sher-E-Punjab T20 League). Image Credit: ANI

In a nail-biting encounter at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Kings showcased their prowess by overcoming Bathinda Royals in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, earning a semi-final berth with a five-wicket victory.

Batting first, Bathinda Royals recovered from a shaky start to set a challenging target of 184/6, thanks to crucial partnerships led by Harnoor Singh and Gourav Choudhary. Ridham Satyawan and Shahbaz Sandhu's late contributions further bolstered their total.

Mohali, despite being on the back foot early in their chase, regrouped through Anmolpreet Singh's aggressive innings and Ramandeep Singh's exemplary performance of unbeaten 71, supported by Sohraab Dhaliwal, ensuring a successful pursuit of the target.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026