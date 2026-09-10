Mohali Kings Triumph in T20 Thriller to Secure Semi-Final Spot
Mohali Kings clinched a thrilling five-wicket victory over Bathinda Royals, securing a semi-final berth in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League. Despite Bathinda setting a challenging target of 185, Ramandeep Singh's unbeaten 71 alongside Sohraab Dhaliwal's late flourish sealed the win for Mohali at the IS Bindra Stadium.
In a nail-biting encounter at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Kings showcased their prowess by overcoming Bathinda Royals in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, earning a semi-final berth with a five-wicket victory.
Batting first, Bathinda Royals recovered from a shaky start to set a challenging target of 184/6, thanks to crucial partnerships led by Harnoor Singh and Gourav Choudhary. Ridham Satyawan and Shahbaz Sandhu's late contributions further bolstered their total.
Mohali, despite being on the back foot early in their chase, regrouped through Anmolpreet Singh's aggressive innings and Ramandeep Singh's exemplary performance of unbeaten 71, supported by Sohraab Dhaliwal, ensuring a successful pursuit of the target.