Mohali Kings Triumph in T20 Thriller to Secure Semi-Final Spot

In a nail-biting encounter at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Kings showcased their prowess by overcoming Bathinda Royals in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, earning a semi-final berth with a five-wicket victory.

Batting first, Bathinda Royals recovered from a shaky start to set a challenging target of 184/6, thanks to crucial partnerships led by Harnoor Singh and Gourav Choudhary. Ridham Satyawan and Shahbaz Sandhu's late contributions further bolstered their total.

Mohali, despite being on the back foot early in their chase, regrouped through Anmolpreet Singh's aggressive innings and Ramandeep Singh's exemplary performance of unbeaten 71, supported by Sohraab Dhaliwal, ensuring a successful pursuit of the target.