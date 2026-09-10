Major League Soccer (MLS) reached a new milestone in financial terms with a record $370 million in transfer spending for 2026. This figure exceeds last year's record and more than doubles 2023's spending. The league's growth in investment highlights increasing global competition in acquiring top talent.

In a significant legal development, the son of Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator, Elijah Bieniemy, has been deemed competent to stand trial in the shooting case involving his mother. Cases like these underscore the delicate balance between mental health evaluations and legal proceedings.

On the tennis courts, renowned player Alexander Zverev successfully defeated Dutch contender Botic van de Zandschulp, advancing to the semi-finals of the US Open. However, concerns are mounting over late match timings impacting player performance and fan experience.