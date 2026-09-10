Contention Heats Up: Casablanca Poised for 2030 World Cup Final

The 2030 World Cup final may take place in Casablanca, as revealed by the President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. The report, however, remains unconfirmed by FIFA, the sport’s leading authority.

The competitive bid between Spain and Morocco to host this prestigious game has intensified. Benslimane, close to Casablanca, has been earmarked for the final, featuring the under-construction Hassan II Stadium, set to accommodate 115,000 spectators. This would render it the world’s largest football-specific facility.

With matches slated for multiple countries, the tournament is set to make history. Morocco, Spain, and Portugal will host the majority of games, as the initial match-ups will take place in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The decision regarding the final's location remains one of the tournament's most closely watched elements.