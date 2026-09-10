Valieva's Skating Dreams Thwarted: Controversy and Neutrality Revocation

Kamila Valieva, a figure skater from Russia, is now precluded from participating in international events after the International Skating Union (ISU) rescinded her neutral athlete status. The ISU, the sport's regulatory authority, made this announcement on Thursday.

Valieva, now 20, first captured global attention during the 2022 Olympics as a 15-year-old when a doping scandal emerged after she had secured team gold for Russia, which was later annulled. After serving a four-year doping suspension, she returned to the Russian domestic scene but remains barred from Olympic participation.

Alongside Valieva, other athletes, including Mark Kondratiuk and the duo Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin, have also lost their neutral status due to the ongoing Russian geopolitical conflicts over Ukraine. The ISU's stringent neutrality conditions demand that athletes with military links or evident support for the conflict are denied neutral participation.