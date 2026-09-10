Dominant Kung Triumphs in Thrilling Vuelta Time Trial

Swiss cyclist Stefan Kung claimed an impressive stage 18 time trial victory at the Vuelta a Espana, defeating notable competitors Callum Thornley and Joao Almeida. Holding a secure lead, Movistar's Enric Mas remained ahead in the general classification as he eyed the title of first Spanish rider to win the Vuelta since 2014.

Despite volatile weather and track conditions, the stage featured a 32.1km flat track along Spain’s southern coast, intensifying competition as riders set off at one-minute intervals. While Thornley initially led with a time of 35:25, Kung narrowly beat him by three seconds, with Almeida trailing by nine seconds.

Although Slovenia's Primoz Roglic was observed as a potential threat to Mas' lead, his efforts fell short, narrowing only 33 seconds on Mas. As the race advances to its mountain stages, the competition remains heated, with Gall slipping to third in general standings.