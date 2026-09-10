Dominant Kung Triumphs in Thrilling Vuelta Time Trial

Swiss rider Stefan Kung seized his second career time trial victory during stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana, surpassing competitive rivals including Callum Thornley and Joao Almeida. Enric Mas retained his lead in the general classification, keeping his chances alive to become the first Spanish victor since 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 21:39 IST
Dominant Kung Triumphs in Thrilling Vuelta Time Trial

Swiss cyclist Stefan Kung claimed an impressive stage 18 time trial victory at the Vuelta a Espana, defeating notable competitors Callum Thornley and Joao Almeida. Holding a secure lead, Movistar's Enric Mas remained ahead in the general classification as he eyed the title of first Spanish rider to win the Vuelta since 2014.

Despite volatile weather and track conditions, the stage featured a 32.1km flat track along Spain’s southern coast, intensifying competition as riders set off at one-minute intervals. While Thornley initially led with a time of 35:25, Kung narrowly beat him by three seconds, with Almeida trailing by nine seconds.

Although Slovenia's Primoz Roglic was observed as a potential threat to Mas' lead, his efforts fell short, narrowing only 33 seconds on Mas. As the race advances to its mountain stages, the competition remains heated, with Gall slipping to third in general standings.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026