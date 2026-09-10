Dollar Gains Amidst Global Currency Fluctuations

The dollar climbed against key global currencies on Thursday, reversing some losses earlier in the week due to heightened oil prices and global bond yields.

Following the European Central Bank's expected rate hike, the euro dropped while the dollar strengthened, influenced by U.S. producer prices that met market expectations and increased the probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike next week.

Amid heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly in Yemen and the Gulf, Brent crude surged by 5%. Currency markets remain volatile, with changes impacting the yen, Canadian dollar, pound sterling, and China's yuan.