Ollie Robinson continued his standout summer performance with two wickets in his opening over, steering England towards what seems an imminent victory over Pakistan in the third test at Edgbaston.

Robinson, named man of the match in the first two tests, made an immediate impact by striking with the very first ball of Pakistan's second innings. His bowling expertise left England on the brink of a 3-0 series sweep, with the struggling tourists at 52-2 when rain brought an early end to play on day two. Chasing 268 runs just to force a second English innings, Pakistan’s hopes look dim.

At age 32, Robinson remains virtually unplayable, capturing 21 wickets at an economical average of under seven runs each in this series. Contributions from England's batters, including partnerships from Harry Brook and Dan Lawrence, set up a lead of 320 runs. Pakistan's young player, Razaullah, impressed despite England's dominance, symbolizing a potential bright spot in Pakistan's otherwise challenging cricket landscape.