In a tragic turn of events, a fire swept through Bukavu, a city under rebel control in the Democratic Republic of Congo, claiming the lives of at least 24 children and reducing two schools and 300 wooden homes to ashes, according to a local official.

South Kivu's vice governor, Dunia Masumbuko Bwenge, stated that among the deceased were 19 girls and five boys. Supported by the Rwanda-backed AFC/M23 movement, the rebel leadership has declared a provisional death toll of 24 while launching an investigation into the fire's origins.

As smoke continued to waft from the remnants, medical services reported that 29 individuals were undergoing treatment. Chaotic scenes unfolded with witnesses describing how the fire erupted just as children had commenced their school day.