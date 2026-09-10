Tragedy Strikes Bukavu: Fire Claims Lives of 24 Children in Rebel-Controlled City

A devastating fire in Bukavu, a city under rebel control in DR Congo, killed 24 children and destroyed schools and homes. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze. Efforts to treat the injured are ongoing, with 29 people receiving medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 22:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes Bukavu: Fire Claims Lives of 24 Children in Rebel-Controlled City
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In a tragic turn of events, a fire swept through Bukavu, a city under rebel control in the Democratic Republic of Congo, claiming the lives of at least 24 children and reducing two schools and 300 wooden homes to ashes, according to a local official.

South Kivu's vice governor, Dunia Masumbuko Bwenge, stated that among the deceased were 19 girls and five boys. Supported by the Rwanda-backed AFC/M23 movement, the rebel leadership has declared a provisional death toll of 24 while launching an investigation into the fire's origins.

As smoke continued to waft from the remnants, medical services reported that 29 individuals were undergoing treatment. Chaotic scenes unfolded with witnesses describing how the fire erupted just as children had commenced their school day.

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