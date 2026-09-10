Lottie Woad's Solheim Cup Debut: A New Hope for Europe

England's Lottie Woad, a 22-year-old golfer, will debut in the Solheim Cup alongside Charley Hull against American duo Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz. Europe aims to reclaim the trophy after the U.S. won in Virginia in 2024. Woad is one of four rookies in the European team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 22:54 IST
Lottie Woad's Solheim Cup Debut: A New Hope for Europe

England's rising star, Lottie Woad, is set to make her highly anticipated Solheim Cup debut, teaming up with Charley Hull to face the undefeated American pair, Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz. The event will take place at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands, as Europe looks to reclaim the title after losing to the U.S. in Virginia in 2024.

The 22-year-old Woad faces a formidable challenge against world number one Korda, who has excelled in foursomes alongside Corpuz in recent competitions. Despite the odds, Woad, one of four newcomers in Captain Anna Nordqvist's European team, will have the experience of Hull, a veteran of eight Solheim Cups, by her side.

The U.S. is determined to maintain their hold on the trophy, seeking their first European soil victory since 2015. Fast-paced competition is expected, with all to play for after the thrilling tied match three years ago in Andalusia. Woad remains optimistic, noting that perseverance and securing even half points will be key to success.

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