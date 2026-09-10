Indian Swimming Team Receives Enthusiastic Farewell Ahead of Asian Games

The Indian swimming team was given an enthusiastic send-off at Ahmedabad's Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence as they set their sights on the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan. The farewell ceremony concluded their preparatory camp held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex from August 1 to September 10.

Distinguished Arjuna Awardee and Olympian Dola Banerjee graced the event as a Special Guest, conveying her confidence in the team's potential. Banerjee, a notable figure in Indian sports, highlighted the enhanced support and facilities now available to athletes and encouraged the swimmers to excel on the continental stage.

The event saw participation from key figures such as Prashant Singh, Regional Director of SAI RC Gandhinagar, along with officials from the Swimming Federation of India. Head Coach Pradeep Kumar Sreedharan, a Dronacharya Awardee, lauded the group's discipline during the camp, while officials committed continued support for the athletes, assuring improved facilities upon their return.