Indian Swimming Team Receives Enthusiastic Farewell Ahead of Asian Games

The Indian swimming team received a warm send-off from the Sports Authority of India in Ahmedabad as they prepare for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan. Notable figures like Dola Banerjee and SAI officials praised the team's discipline and commitment, wishing them success in the upcoming competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 23:53 IST
Indian Swimming Team Receives Enthusiastic Farewell Ahead of Asian Games
Indian swimming team got a warm send-off ahead of Asian Games (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian swimming team was given an enthusiastic send-off at Ahmedabad's Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence as they set their sights on the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan. The farewell ceremony concluded their preparatory camp held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex from August 1 to September 10.

Distinguished Arjuna Awardee and Olympian Dola Banerjee graced the event as a Special Guest, conveying her confidence in the team's potential. Banerjee, a notable figure in Indian sports, highlighted the enhanced support and facilities now available to athletes and encouraged the swimmers to excel on the continental stage.

The event saw participation from key figures such as Prashant Singh, Regional Director of SAI RC Gandhinagar, along with officials from the Swimming Federation of India. Head Coach Pradeep Kumar Sreedharan, a Dronacharya Awardee, lauded the group's discipline during the camp, while officials committed continued support for the athletes, assuring improved facilities upon their return.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

Transition or Security? Households Confront the Trade-Offs of Clean Energy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026