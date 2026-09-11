49ers Dominate Rams in Historic Australian NFL Opener

Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a commanding 27-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the first regular-season NFL game in Australia. The game, played in front of 100,021 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, marked a significant international event and a tough start for Rams' MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 11:39 IST
49ers Dominate Rams in Historic Australian NFL Opener

Brock Purdy spearheaded the San Francisco 49ers' decisive win over the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the first NFL regular-season game held in Australia. The game concluded with a 27-7 victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, attracting an impressive crowd of 100,021 on a working day.

49ers' superior tactics surfaced following an early touchdown setback, while the Rams struggled, possibly due to their late arrival strategy. Despite Rams coach Sean McVay defending their schedule, fans and experts were left questioning their preparation, after the Rams were tactically overpowered.

The match highlighted challenges for prominent players including Myles Garrett, who admitted to having an off day due to persistent knee troubles. The 49ers' relentless defense pressured Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throughout, marking a challenging beginning to their season.

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