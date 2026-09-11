49ers' Dominant Victory in Historic Australia NFL Game

In the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Australia, Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a resounding 27-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Purdy threw for 205 yards and completed three touchdowns, while Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford, the reigning NFL MVP, struggled throughout the game.

The event drew a massive crowd of 100,021, making it the seventh-largest for a regular-season NFL game and highlighting the international appeal of American football. The 49ers, after arriving a week early to adapt to the time-zone differences, secured a strong performance against their division rivals.

Rams coach Scott McVay acknowledged their shortcomings, as the team fell short in several key areas. Myles Garrett, despite being the league's Defensive Player of the Year, faced challenges due to an off-season knee issue, and the 49ers seized the opportunity. Victory was sealed with a fourth-quarter touchdown by Deebo Samuel, extending coach Kyle Shanahan's record against McVay to 12-7.