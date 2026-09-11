Springboks Aim for Consecutive Triumphs Against All Blacks

World champions South Africa are set to challenge New Zealand for a third successive test victory this Saturday, in a match that could seal the four-game series win and boost their World Cup preparations. This final game, attracting a near sell-out crowd at the 70,000-seater Baltimore venue, represents the climax of New Zealand's extensive tour of South Africa.

The tour has turned into a significant financial success, with both unions benefiting from increased receipts. South Africa currently leads 2-1 after a series of grueling matches. South African lock Eben Etzebeth emphasized the intense rivalry, noting the unmatched challenge of facing the All Blacks over four weekends.

New Zealand, having endured a demanding series, faces challenges, including the loss of their captain Ardie Savea to injury. Despite their aggressive running strategy yielding 13 tries, penalties have proved costly. Both teams prepare for contrasting styles in the upcoming encounter, setting an exciting scene for spectators and rugby enthusiasts worldwide.