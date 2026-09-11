Pakistan's Telecom Troubles: Lawmakers Demand Answers

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology has voiced grave concerns regarding the declining quality of mobile and internet services throughout Pakistan. Questions have been raised about the effectiveness of both regulators and telecom operators in tackling persistent connectivity issues, as reported by The Express Tribune.

In a meeting at Parliament House, the committee addressed widespread dissatisfaction among users over unreliable mobile networks and poor internet service. Lawmakers decided to summon representatives from major telecom companies in the next session to demand explanations for the continuous deterioration of services.

Chairman Syed Amin-ul-Haq instructed the Ministry of Information Technology and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to implement stronger measures to enhance network performance. He emphasized the urgency of resolving this nationwide issue, highlighting the daily struggles of consumers who often have to redial multiple times to connect calls. PTA officials have admitted to existing significant issues with mobile and internet services across the country.

The scrutiny extends to the regulatory performance of the PTA, which revealed that four show-cause notices had been issued to operators in the past six months for service-related infractions. Over a more extended period, 48 notices and 22 warning letters were dispensed, with penalties totaling Rs68.9 million imposed on telecom firms.

However, officials disclosed the maximum permissible fine against a telecom company is Rs350 million, bringing into question whether current regulatory actions and financial sanctions are sufficient to compel improvements in service quality, according to The Express Tribune.