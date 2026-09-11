India's Youth Champion Chess at Prestigious ISSO National Tournament

Indian chess Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa hailed the ISSO National Chess Championship at Adani International School in Ahmedabad, emphasizing the event's role in boosting youth interest in chess. The tournament, featuring over 425 participants, underscores the sport's growing popularity, with calls for parental and school support in nurturing young talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:43 IST
India's Youth Champion Chess at Prestigious ISSO National Tournament
Praggnanandhaa (L) and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi (R) attend the ISSO Chess Games 2026-27 at Adani International School. (Photo: ISSO). Image Credit: ANI

In a testament to chess's rising popularity among Indian youth, the ISSO National Chess Championship, hosted at Ahmedabad's Adani International School, has garnered participation from over 425 budding players. Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa commended the event, highlighting its significance in fostering a passion for the strategic game among children.

Praggnanandhaa, addressing reporters, praised the increasing engagement of children in chess, emphasizing the importance of enjoyment and learning over competitive pressure. He noted the cognitive benefits the game offers, such as improving decision-making skills and patience, and urged parents and schools to support young enthusiasts avidly.

Aashi Patel, a young participant, shared her personal journey and gratitude towards her coaches and school for nurturing her chess skills. The tournament was inaugurated with notable figures present, including Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, marking a milestone in promoting chess across the nation.

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