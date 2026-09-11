Babar Azam's Milestone Moment at Edgbaston: 2,000 Test Runs as Pakistan Captain

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam etched his name into the record books during the third Test match against England at Edgbaston, despite narrowly missing out on a century. Babar became the fifth Pakistani skipper to surpass 2,000 Test runs and joined Misbah-ul-Haq as the second to accumulate over 7,000 runs as captain.

Babar, overcoming a series of low scores, notched up 76 runs from 103 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six for a strike rate of 73.79. His current figures as a Test captain stand at 2,017 runs in 24 matches with a commendable average of 50.42, while internationally he boasts 7,029 runs across 152 matches.

In the ongoing match, after England forced Pakistan to make 133 runs in their first innings, they responded with a hefty 453. Pakistan showed resilience in their second innings, with Babar Azam supporting the team's recovery alongside fellow batsmen Shan Masood and Azan, in a strong show of form against England's bowling attack.