Robinson's Relentless Bowling Spells Doom for Pakistan in Third Test
Ollie Robinson's stellar bowling led England to a commanding position against Pakistan in the third test at Edgbaston. The 32-year-old took early wickets to aid England in their quest for a series whitewash. Despite resistance, Pakistan's outlook remains dire, needing substantial runs to avoid an innings defeat.
England's Ollie Robinson maintained his remarkable form this summer, taking two critical wickets in his first over against Pakistan during the third test at Edgbaston. The veteran bowler's performance sets his team on the path toward a decisive 3-0 series victory.
Rain halted Pakistan's innings at 52-2, leaving them with a daunting 268 runs needed to force England to bat again. Robinson's impressive figures of 2-10 laid bare the visiting team's struggles as he stifled Pakistan's attempt to rebound.
England capitalized on a 23-run lead to amass a total of 453, driven by commendable knocks from Harry Brook and Dan Lawrence. Despite a few bright spots for Pakistan, including new talent Razaullah, the team has persistently faltered, losing 15 of their last 20 tests.
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