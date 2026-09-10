Robinson's Relentless Bowling Spells Doom for Pakistan in Third Test

Ollie Robinson's stellar bowling led England to a commanding position against Pakistan in the third test at Edgbaston. The 32-year-old took early wickets to aid England in their quest for a series whitewash. Despite resistance, Pakistan's outlook remains dire, needing substantial runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 22:46 IST
Robinson's Relentless Bowling Spells Doom for Pakistan in Third Test
Ollie Robinson

England's Ollie Robinson maintained his remarkable form this summer, taking two critical wickets in his first over against Pakistan during the third test at Edgbaston. The veteran bowler's performance sets his team on the path toward a decisive 3-0 series victory.

Rain halted Pakistan's innings at 52-2, leaving them with a daunting 268 runs needed to force England to bat again. Robinson's impressive figures of 2-10 laid bare the visiting team's struggles as he stifled Pakistan's attempt to rebound.

England capitalized on a 23-run lead to amass a total of 453, driven by commendable knocks from Harry Brook and Dan Lawrence. Despite a few bright spots for Pakistan, including new talent Razaullah, the team has persistently faltered, losing 15 of their last 20 tests.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
3
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
4
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

Transition or Security? Households Confront the Trade-Offs of Clean Energy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026