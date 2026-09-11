Naman Dhir's Heroic 173 Powers Amritsar Soormas to Victory
Naman Dhir's extraordinary 173-run innings guided Amritsar Soormas to a triumph over Mohali Kings in Sher-e-Punjab T20 League. Prioritizing team success over personal records, Dhir emphasized playing each ball on merit. His partnership with skipper Abhishek Sharma showcased aggressive intent, aiding the team to maintain momentum and pressure the opposition.
Amritsar Soormas' skipper Naman Dhir delivered a cricketing masterclass, smashing an astonishing 173 runs to propel his team to a decisive 67-run victory over Mohali Kings during the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League.
The match, held at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, witnessed a barrage of boundaries from Dhir, including 16 fours and 12 sixes, positioning him within a whisker of Chris Gayle's longstanding T20 record of 175*.
Dhir attributed his success to a pragmatic approach, emphasising the importance of contributing to the team’s total rather than personal accolades. His tactical collaboration with captain Abhishek Sharma, marked by aggressive intent and effective communication, has been instrumental in Amritsar Soormas' league progress.