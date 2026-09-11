DDCA Amplifies Cricket Spirit with Enhanced Prize Money in 2025-26

In a grand ceremony at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) unveiled its enhanced prize distribution for the 2025-26 season, touching the hearts of cricket enthusiasts. The DDCA, under the leadership of President Rohan Jaitley, marked the annual event by applauding outstanding performances in various competitions.

This year saw a notable 10% increase in prize money across all categories, culminating in a total of Rs 1,43,20,500. The event also marked a historic moment for women’s cricket with the introduction of prize money for all clubs in the Women's T20 League, promoting greater involvement and competition among women players.

President Jaitley reiterated the association's dedication to nurturing cricket talent at all levels, emphasizing the importance of recognition and incentives for players. By introducing financial rewards for the Women's T20 League, the DDCA has reinforced its commitment to fostering an inclusive cricket environment, paving pathways for female cricketers while celebrating achievements across the DDCA League, Men’s T20 League, and Hot Weather Tournament.