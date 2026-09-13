Rybakina Triumphs at U.S. Open

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina clinched her first U.S. Open title by overcoming the top-seeded and defending champion, Aryna Sabalenka, with a final match score of 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. This victory signifies a new milestone in Rybakina's tennis career as she secures her place among the sport's elite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 04:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 04:10 IST
Rybakina Triumphs at U.S. Open
Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan achieved a significant milestone on Saturday by winning her first U.S. Open title. In a thrilling match, Rybakina overcame top seed and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka with a score of 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

The victory marks Rybakina's inaugural Grand Slam title at the iconic tournament, broadening her reputation within the tennis community. Her determination and skill were evident as she battled against formidable opponent Sabalenka, ultimately emerging victorious.

This triumph establishes Rybakina as a rising star in the world of tennis, joining the ranks of notable champions. Her historic win is expected to have a significant impact on her career trajectory and inspire upcoming athletes.

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