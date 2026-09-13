Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes Intensify Amidst Ukraine Conflict

Russian air strikes on various Ukrainian regions killed nine and injured dozens, causing significant damage to infrastructure. President Zelenskiy highlighted the increasing drone attacks targeting Ukraine's economy. Ukrainian retaliation has also heightened, affecting Russia’s industrial bases. The escalations have expanded into Moldova and intensified maritime confrontations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 03:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 03:32 IST
Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes Intensify Amidst Ukraine Conflict

Russian air strikes on Saturday resulted in nine deaths and several injuries across Ukrainian regions, damaging residential areas and crucial infrastructure, local officials report.

The civilian death toll in Ukraine has surged, coinciding with Russia’s intensified focus on power plants and other infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed Russia's deployment of nearly 500 drones targeting Ukraine since morning, highlighting their focus on crippling Ukraine’s economy.

Strikes have not only affected Ukraine but have rippled into neighboring Moldova, where national airspace was briefly closed following drone activities. Ukrainian retaliations have struck Russian industrial facilities, indicating an escalating confrontation that stretches beyond the immediate conflict zone.

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