World Athletics Stands Firm as CAS Case Looms

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe reaffirmed the organization's stance on excluding Russian athletes amid upcoming arbitration by CAS. Russian Athletics has contested sanctions imposed since Ukraine's invasion. Coe emphasized the importance of competition integrity while acknowledging the need for a resolution to reintegrate global participation in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 16:38 IST
World Athletics Stands Firm as CAS Case Looms
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World Athletics president Sebastian Coe reiterated the governing body's position on Russian athlete exclusion remains unchanged ahead of a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing. This comes as Russian Athletics has appealed sanctions resulting from Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at the Ultimate Championship's closing in Budapest, Coe stressed his commitment to competition integrity over politics. He stopped short of discussing World Athletics' legal strategy for the CAS proceedings but emphasized the need for a long-term solution that would allow full global participation.

World Athletics maintains strict sanctions, unlike some sports federations that have eased restrictions. Meanwhile, the CAS, based in Lausanne, is slated to address these disputes in months. Broader sports communities, such as figure skating, face similar challenges with neutral status debates.

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