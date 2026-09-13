Marcel Sabitzer Takes Break from Austria's National Team

Austria's midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has announced that he will be taking a temporary hiatus from the national team, missing this year's Nations League group matches. This decision was communicated by the country's football association (OFB) on Sunday.

The 32-year-old player from Borussia Dortmund, who has netted 27 goals in 102 international appearances, will use this time to reassess his career before potentially returning for the 2028 European Championship qualifiers. Sabitzer cited the intense playing schedule over the past few years and his desire to maintain peak performance as reasons for his break.

The national coach, Ralf Rangnick, acknowledged Sabitzer's decision as a loss for the team but respected his need to manage energy effectively. The coach intends to discuss Sabitzer's future involvement early next year, ensuring his possible participation in future matches.