South Korea's $350 Billion Investment Dialogue with the U.S.

South Korea plans to continue discussions with the United States to finalize a $350 billion investment commitment. Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan confirmed progress on a $200 billion agreement with a $20 billion annual cap, but indicated that several details still need resolution. Talks will proceed via videoconference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 16:36 IST
South Korea's $350 Billion Investment Dialogue with the U.S.

South Korea is set to engage in further discussions with the United States early this week to iron out the final details of its proposed $350 billion investment commitment. This information was confirmed by South Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan on Sunday.

Kim revealed to reporters upon returning from the U.S. that a $200 billion ceiling for strategic investments, a significant portion of the investment pledge, has already been settled with an annual cap of $20 billion that remains unchanged. He noted that while an agreement on several key issues is near, some matters remain unresolved. The talks will continue via videoconference this week.

When asked about specific projects included in the investment package, Kim chose not to disclose details, citing the premature stage of negotiations. His recent visit to the U.S. included discussions with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other officials about the scale and conditions of the investment initiative.

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