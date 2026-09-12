Dortmund's Dominance: Nmecha's Double Dazzles in Bundesliga Victory

Borussia Dortmund secured a 3-0 win against Paderborn, with Felix Nmecha scoring twice in the last ten minutes. The result places Dortmund level with Freiburg at the top of the Bundesliga standings. Despite missing key players, Dortmund showcased a commanding performance, while Freiburg also continued their strong start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 21:12 IST
Dortmund's Dominance: Nmecha's Double Dazzles in Bundesliga Victory
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Borussia Dortmund showcased their prowess with a decisive 3-0 victory over promoted Paderborn on Saturday, owing to Felix Nmecha’s late double. The win marks Dortmund's third consecutive Bundesliga triumph, propelling them alongside Freiburg at the summit of the league table.

Despite being without Greece forward Kostas Karetsas, who was absent due to health concerns, Dortmund commanded the first half, missing several scoring opportunities. Nmecha alleviated tension among home supporters by netting the second goal in the 80th minute before sealing the match with an impressive bicycle kick.

As Freiburg crushed Borussia Moenchengladbach with a 5-0 win, maintaining their unbeaten streak, Borussia Dortmund's impeccable form keeps them striding forward. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich prepares to continue their campaign against newly promoted Elversberg on Sunday.

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