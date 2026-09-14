India's Women's Cricket Triumph Marred by Trophy Controversy

The Indian women's cricket team's refusal to accept the Women's T20 Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi highlights ongoing tensions. Despite clinching their eighth Asia Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka, the team's decision underscores unresolved issues between India and Pakistan, with national pride in focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:59 IST
India's Women's Cricket Triumph Marred by Trophy Controversy
Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson Shaik Baji (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, clinched the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 title on Monday by defeating Sri Lanka in the final by a commanding 72-run margin. However, a significant controversy overshadowed their victory as the team declined to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The decision not to receive the trophy was influenced by ongoing tensions over cross-border terrorism and followed a precedent set during the men’s Asia Cup 2025 final. Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson Shaik Baji emphasized that the team’s choice reflected the paramount importance of national pride and the respect owed to the country.

Despite the off-field issues, Team India delivered an impressive all-round performance in the final. The match witnessed a record opening partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, complemented by stellar bowling from Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani, securing India’s eighth Asia Cup victory. Former cricketer Ghosh lauded the team's unity and individual contributions to this monumental win.

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