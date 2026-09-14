India's Women's Cricket Triumph Marred by Trophy Controversy

The Indian women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, clinched the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 title on Monday by defeating Sri Lanka in the final by a commanding 72-run margin. However, a significant controversy overshadowed their victory as the team declined to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The decision not to receive the trophy was influenced by ongoing tensions over cross-border terrorism and followed a precedent set during the men’s Asia Cup 2025 final. Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson Shaik Baji emphasized that the team’s choice reflected the paramount importance of national pride and the respect owed to the country.

Despite the off-field issues, Team India delivered an impressive all-round performance in the final. The match witnessed a record opening partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, complemented by stellar bowling from Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani, securing India’s eighth Asia Cup victory. Former cricketer Ghosh lauded the team's unity and individual contributions to this monumental win.