Sweden's Political Shift: Centre-Left Nears Narrow Victory

Sweden's centre-left opposition appears set to assume power as preliminary election results reveal a slender advantage over the right-wing incumbents. With most votes tallied, the opposition holds a tentative three-seat lead, which could pivot Sweden's political landscape away from its recent harder stance on immigration.

The Social Democrats, spearheaded by Magdalena Andersson, are projected to secure 176 seats in the 349-seat parliament, compared to Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's right-wing bloc with 173 seats. "If this outcome remains unchanged, Sweden will see a new government," Andersson declared as preliminary numbers emerged.

The process of forming a government could prove complex, as disagreements persist between potential coalition partners. Sweden's foreign and domestic policies, particularly regarding immigration, could see continuity, while the economic strategy remains under deliberation amidst diverging party views.