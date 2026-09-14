A New Dawn: Revitalizing German-Hungarian Relations

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul marked a significant diplomatic moment by visiting Budapest on Monday. It's the first such visit by a German foreign minister in almost seven years, aiming to quickly mend ties after the end of Viktor Orban's tenure.

Wadephul emphasized that much work is necessary, but the political transition in Hungary is viewed as a chance to restore relations based on mutual trust and reliability.

Germany sees this as a fresh start in relations under the new Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who assumed office this year after Orban's 16-year rule. (Reported by Miranda Murray, edited by Friederike Heine)