Breaking the Chains: Embracing Caste Change Over Code

Congress leader Udit Raj urges India to prioritize dismantling the caste system over implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He highlights that caste divisions hinder progress in science and technology, and position societal harmony at risk. Raj criticizes narrative strategies that focus on religious divides, stressing the equality of all individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 12:22 IST
Breaking the Chains: Embracing Caste Change Over Code
Congress leader Udit Raj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical discourse on social structures, Congress leader Udit Raj has emphasized the urgent need to dismantle the caste system in India, over the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Speaking to ANI, Raj argued that caste divisions pose a more significant challenge to the country's progress than the UCC.

Raj underscored that as long as India remains fragmented by castes, advancements in science and technology will stall, and politics will continue to be plagued by division-driven narratives. He cautioned that caste conflicts could initiate tensions between groups, impeding the nation’s development.

The Congress leader further accused political actors of perpetuating Hindu-Muslim narratives to secure vote banks, arguing that the focus should shift to eradicating caste distinctions. Raj asserted that a person’s caste should not define their value or respect, advocating for a societal shift towards recognizing equal human worth from birth.

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