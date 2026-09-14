Niraj Kumar: From Education Funds to Asian Games Glory in Shooting

In a bold move that defied convention, Niraj Kumar chose to spend his college tuition money on a rifle, paving his path to the Indian shooting squad for the Asian Games in Japan. Encouraged by the National Cadet Corps, he took this unconventional decision, betting on his shooting prowess over a traditional education.

Recalling his journey, Kumar emphasizes the pivotal moments that led him to a national level career. Despite the financial burden of a Rs 3-3.5 lakh rifle, his parents ultimately backed his ambition. Kumar’s determination grew from competing with borrowed equipment to winning national accolades, all the while eyeing an Olympic dream.

Support came not just from his family but from the National Rifle Association of India and friends who offered resources and encouragement. As Kumar transitioned into the demanding 50m Rifle 3 Positions event, his persistence was rewarded with national and international medals, illustrating a rare journey of passion overcoming obstacles.