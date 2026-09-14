From Dirt Pitches to Olympic Dreams: Lalremsiami's Journey

At just 11 years old, Lalremsiami Hmarzote convinced her parents to let her join one of India's prestigious hockey academies, a sport unfamiliar to them at the time.

Fast forward a decade, and Lalremsiami has made history as Mizoram's first female Olympian, with an Asian Games medal under her belt. Her journey from barefoot play on dirt pitches in Kolasib to becoming India's offensive linchpin in aspirations for gold at the Asian Games is inspiring.

Despite initial parental resistance and Mizoram's limited infrastructure, Lalremsiami credits the region's challenging geography for her incredible endurance. She dreams of building more hockey grounds in Mizoram, enabling girls to pursue the sport locally.