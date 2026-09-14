KCL: Propelling Indian Kabaddi to New Heights Ahead of 2026 Asian Games

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has emerged as a crucial talent pool for Indian kabaddi, as highlighted by Dronacharya Awardee coach Rambir Singh Khokhar. He emphasized the league's impact with nine out of 12 Indian representatives for the 2026 Asian Games emerging from the KCL ecosystem.

The league, which recently announced its second season, is set to expand with the addition of two new franchises, Jind Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights. This expansion is expected to bolster competition and offer a robust platform for emerging talent as the sport transitions from traditional mud to modern mats.

Khokhar also noted the historical evolution of kabaddi as it gains professional stature. With increased exposure to mat-based gameplay and advanced training facilities, he believes the KCL will greatly contribute to India's Olympic aspirations, especially with the league's strong presence in Haryana.