Railway Sports Triumphs in Hockey India Championship 2026

Railway Sports Promotion Board clinched the 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026 title in Hyderabad with a commanding 4-1 win over All India Police. Petroleum Sports Promotion Board secured third place after edging Comptroller & Auditor General of India 1-0.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 23:10 IST
Railway Sports Triumphs in Hockey India Championship 2026
Railway Sports Promotion Board team (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

In a display of dominance, the Railway Sports Promotion Board emerged victorious in the 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026, held in Hyderabad. The team sealed their championship title with an emphatic 4-1 victory against the All India Police Sports Control Board in the final showdown.

Amandeep Lakra was a standout performer, netting back-to-back goals in the 41st and 42nd minutes, complemented by strikes from Deep Atul in the 20th minute and Rohit in the 36th minute. Shubham managed to score a solitary goal for the All India Police Sports Control Board, who finished the competition as runners-up.

Earlier in the day, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board claimed the third spot, narrowly defeating Comptroller & Auditor General of India 1-0, thanks to Affan Yousuf's decisive goal in the 53rd minute. This year's tournament was marked by thrilling high-scoring games and dramatic finales.

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