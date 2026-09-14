Railway Sports Triumphs in Hockey India Championship 2026

In a display of dominance, the Railway Sports Promotion Board emerged victorious in the 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026, held in Hyderabad. The team sealed their championship title with an emphatic 4-1 victory against the All India Police Sports Control Board in the final showdown.

Amandeep Lakra was a standout performer, netting back-to-back goals in the 41st and 42nd minutes, complemented by strikes from Deep Atul in the 20th minute and Rohit in the 36th minute. Shubham managed to score a solitary goal for the All India Police Sports Control Board, who finished the competition as runners-up.

Earlier in the day, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board claimed the third spot, narrowly defeating Comptroller & Auditor General of India 1-0, thanks to Affan Yousuf's decisive goal in the 53rd minute. This year's tournament was marked by thrilling high-scoring games and dramatic finales.