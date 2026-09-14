Samarkand Set to Ignite with Chess Olympiad 2026

The journey to the Chess Olympiad 2026 in Samarkand has commenced with a symbolic torch ceremony. This event was marked by FIDE Interim President Viswanathan Anand and All India Chess Federation President Nitin Narang handing the Olympiad flame to the winner of Candidates 2026 and top Uzbekistan player, Javokhir Sindarov, as per an official statement.

Initiated in 2022, the Chess Olympiad Torch Ceremony is akin to the Olympic flame, emphasizing chess's universal allure and stimulating anticipation for the tournament. 'The torch represents how chess unites nations and generations,' said AICF President Nitin Narang. This tradition, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India, makes its inaugural journey from the birthplace of chess to Uzbekistan.

With India as defending champions in both the open and women's sections, the country remains a strong contender to retain its titles as excitement builds for Samarkand to host this prestigious competition in September 2026.