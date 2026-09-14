Samarkand Set to Ignite with Chess Olympiad 2026

The Chess Olympiad 2026 countdown began in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, with a ceremonial torch handover by FIDE Interim President and AICF President to top Uzbek player Javokhir Sindarov. This global event celebrates chess's international appeal and will feature champions from around the world in September 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 23:45 IST
Samarkand Set to Ignite with Chess Olympiad 2026
FIDE Interim President Viswanathan Anand hands over the ceremonial Olympiad torch to Uzbek GM Javokhir Sindarov. (Photo: AICF). Image Credit: ANI

The journey to the Chess Olympiad 2026 in Samarkand has commenced with a symbolic torch ceremony. This event was marked by FIDE Interim President Viswanathan Anand and All India Chess Federation President Nitin Narang handing the Olympiad flame to the winner of Candidates 2026 and top Uzbekistan player, Javokhir Sindarov, as per an official statement.

Initiated in 2022, the Chess Olympiad Torch Ceremony is akin to the Olympic flame, emphasizing chess's universal allure and stimulating anticipation for the tournament. 'The torch represents how chess unites nations and generations,' said AICF President Nitin Narang. This tradition, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India, makes its inaugural journey from the birthplace of chess to Uzbekistan.

With India as defending champions in both the open and women's sections, the country remains a strong contender to retain its titles as excitement builds for Samarkand to host this prestigious competition in September 2026.

TRENDING

1
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
2
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global
3
Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Global
4
EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

Who Controls AI’s Conscience? The Power Behind Claude’s Moral Code

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026