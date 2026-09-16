Argentina's 2027 Economic Blueprint: Milei's Vision Unveiled

Argentina unveils its 2027 budget proposal, forecasting 4% GDP growth and a trade surplus of over $15 billion next year. Inflation is expected to average 21.1% in 2027. President Javier Milei's economic projections and priorities aim to set the stage ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 01:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 01:31 IST
Argentina's 2027 Economic Blueprint: Milei's Vision Unveiled

Argentina's government has unveiled its budget proposal for 2027, offering insight into President Javier Milei's economic strategy as the country prepares for a presidential election next year.

The proposal outlines ambitious targets, including a forecasted GDP growth rate of 4% and a projected trade surplus exceeding $15 billion for the upcoming year.

Additionally, the budget anticipates that the inflation rate will average 21.1% in 2027, reflecting Milei's economic priorities for the Argentine economy.

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