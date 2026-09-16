Argentina's 2027 Economic Blueprint: Milei's Vision Unveiled
Argentina unveils its 2027 budget proposal, forecasting 4% GDP growth and a trade surplus of over $15 billion next year. Inflation is expected to average 21.1% in 2027. President Javier Milei's economic projections and priorities aim to set the stage ahead of the upcoming presidential election.
Argentina's government has unveiled its budget proposal for 2027, offering insight into President Javier Milei's economic strategy as the country prepares for a presidential election next year.
The proposal outlines ambitious targets, including a forecasted GDP growth rate of 4% and a projected trade surplus exceeding $15 billion for the upcoming year.
Additionally, the budget anticipates that the inflation rate will average 21.1% in 2027, reflecting Milei's economic priorities for the Argentine economy.