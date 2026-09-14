India Shines in Asia Cup but Trophy Drama Overshadows Victory

The Indian women's cricket team, fresh from clinching the Asia Cup title, returned to New Delhi following their dominant victory over Sri Lanka. Leading the charge were Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, whose stellar 129-run partnership laid the foundation for India's win.

Team India's all-round performance was notable, with Sree Charani and Deepti Sharma excelling as top wicket-takers in the tournament. However, post-match drama unfurled when India refused the Asia Cup trophy from the Asian Cricket Council's president amid geopolitical tensions with Pakistan.

During the ceremony, India opted for a private celebration, avoiding the stage traditionally used for trophy presentations. The incident echoed past controversies in men's cricket, reflecting strained cricket diplomacy. Questions linger whether the women's trophy will follow the same turbulent path as its male counterpart.