India Shines in Asia Cup but Trophy Drama Overshadows Victory

The Indian women's cricket team triumphed in the Asia Cup 2023, showcasing stellar performances from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Despite the win, a post-match ceremony mishap led to controversy, as Team India declined to receive the trophy, citing cross-border tensions influencing cricket diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 23:50 IST
India Shines in Asia Cup but Trophy Drama Overshadows Victory
Team India members at IGI Airport. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian women's cricket team, fresh from clinching the Asia Cup title, returned to New Delhi following their dominant victory over Sri Lanka. Leading the charge were Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, whose stellar 129-run partnership laid the foundation for India's win.

Team India's all-round performance was notable, with Sree Charani and Deepti Sharma excelling as top wicket-takers in the tournament. However, post-match drama unfurled when India refused the Asia Cup trophy from the Asian Cricket Council's president amid geopolitical tensions with Pakistan.

During the ceremony, India opted for a private celebration, avoiding the stage traditionally used for trophy presentations. The incident echoed past controversies in men's cricket, reflecting strained cricket diplomacy. Questions linger whether the women's trophy will follow the same turbulent path as its male counterpart.

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