Nishu Triumphs at National Trials, Sets Up Showdown with Antim Panghal

Rising star Nishu clinched the 53kg title at the national selection trials, leading to a decisive face-off with Antim Panghal for a spot at the Senior World Wrestling Championships 2026. The competitive trials saw winners in each category, showcasing the depth of talent in Indian women's wrestling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 23:53 IST
Nishu Triumphs at National Trials, Sets Up Showdown with Antim Panghal
Two-time U20 champion Kajal. (Photo: WFI). Image Credit: ANI

In a highly competitive bout, Nishu emerged victorious in the 53kg category at the national selection trials, securing a pivotal role in the upcoming final trial against Asian Games-bound Antim Panghal. This final trial will decide who will represent India in the Senior World Wrestling Championships 2026 in Astana, Kazakhstan, scheduled between October 24 and November 1.

According to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Monday's winners gained the opportunity to challenge the Asian Games competitors in a concluding trial for the Senior World Championships slots.

Meanwhile, in other categories, two-time U20 World Champion Kajal maintained her winning streak by clinching the 76kg title. Simran topped the 57kg division, overcoming Swati Shinde, and Neelam secured the 50kg category. Tapsya and Srishti also emerged as champions in the 62kg and 68kg categories, respectively. WFI President Sanjay Singh highlighted the promising depth of talent displayed at these trials.

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