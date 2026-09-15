Ismael Bennacer Joins Al Gharafa: A New Chapter in Qatar

Ismael Bennacer, the Algerian midfield maestro, has officially embarked on a new journey with Qatar Stars League team, Al Gharafa. The announcement follows his contract termination with AC Milan by mutual consent, marking a significant shift in his professional trajectory.

Bennacer, celebrated for his instrumental role in Algeria's victorious 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, found himself omitted from the national squad for the current year's World Cup. His tenure at AC Milan began in 2019 after moving from Empoli, during which he contributed significantly to Milan's 2021-22 league title win.

Unfortunately, recurring knee injuries interrupted his progress, leading to loan periods at Olympique de Marseille and Dinamo Zagreb. As he struggled with ongoing fitness issues, Bennacer has not appeared in a competitive match for Milan since 2025, paving the way for his fresh start in Qatar.