Wall Street Woes: AI Concerns and Treasury Yields Shake Markets

Wall Street faced a downturn on Monday, driven by significant losses in chipmakers like Nvidia, as top executives in U.S. AI companies urged a slowdown in AI development amid safety concerns. Investors were further shaken by the 10-year Treasury yield surpassing 5% for the first time since 2023, ahead of an anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

In a global reaction, AI-linked stocks dropped as leaders from companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI cautioned against the rapid pace of AI advancements. This warning has threatened the substantial investments that have recently propelled markets. Major declines included shares of Nvidia, Broadcom, and Micron Technology.

In the energy sector, Brent crude prices rose 1% to $105.68 per barrel due to mounting geopolitical tensions impacting energy supply in the Middle East. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury yield increases continue to cause concern over the sustainability of the bull market, pressuring equities by making them less attractive compared to other investments.