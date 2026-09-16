Teen Prodigy Max Dowman Shines in Arsenal's Cup Triumph

Teen sensation Max Dowman delivered a remarkable performance during Arsenal's 4-2 triumph against Ipswich Town in the League Cup, scoring twice to underline the club's exceptional start to the season. The young star became only the second 16-year-old to score a brace in a single Premier League club match.

Noni Madueke and Mikel Merino further fortified Arsenal's position before Ipswich closed the gap, with goals from Anis Mehmeti and Chuba Akpom. Despite Tottenham's strong lineup at Anfield, Liverpool claimed a 3-1 victory, courtesy of goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo, with Dominik Szoboszlai sealing the win.

Elsewhere, Fulham edged West Ham United 3-2, while Brentford advanced with a narrow 2-1 victory over Reading. Peterborough United also moved to the fourth round, emerging victorious in a tense penalty shootout against Barnsley.