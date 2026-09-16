Historic UN Assembly Meet: Burnham-Trump Encounter
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time next week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting was reported by The Times, although Reuters has not yet been able to confirm the report.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will have his first encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump next week in New York, according to a report from The Times.
Sources suggest that the meeting is slated to occur on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
Reuters has yet to verify the authenticity of The Times report.