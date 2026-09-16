Unlikely Allies Rally Against Unchecked AI Threats

Senator Bernie Sanders and Steve Bannon join forces to call for stronger oversight of artificial intelligence, highlighting bipartisan concerns about job losses, safety risks, and tech monopolies. Despite political differences, both criticize President Trump's hands-off approach, urging immediate action and cooperation with China to address potential dangers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 02:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 02:47 IST
Unlikely Allies Rally Against Unchecked AI Threats
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In an unexpected political alliance, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and former Presidential adviser Steve Bannon have united to voice concerns about the risks posed by artificial intelligence. Both figures, despite their opposing political backgrounds, appeared at a Washington event to emphasize the need for stricter oversight of AI technologies.

Sanders warned of AI's potential to eliminate jobs and create uncontrollable technology, calling for a pause in AI development through international cooperation, notably with China. Bannon criticized the current government's strategy on AI and advocated for faster executive actions to address these issues.

While President Trump and some Republican figures, like House Speaker Mike Johnson, maintain that AI can be self-regulated without halting its development, experts and political leaders like Sanders and Bannon are pushing for immediate regulatory frameworks to prevent a technological imbalance with China.

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