Concert Controversy: Sheeran's Tour Faces Backlash Over Macklemore's Exit

Pop star Ed Sheeran clarified that removing Macklemore from his U.S. tour wasn't his decision but that of the tour's promoter due to Macklemore's pro-Palestinian stance. Several supporting acts quit in solidarity with Macklemore. Pro-Israeli groups criticize Macklemore's comments, while he denies any antisemitism in his statements about Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 06:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 06:09 IST
Concert Controversy: Sheeran's Tour Faces Backlash Over Macklemore's Exit

Ed Sheeran took to social media to clarify that dropping Macklemore from the U.S. leg of his tour was a decision made by the promoter, Messina Touring Group. This decision was prompted by Macklemore's pro-Palestinian comments, which had drawn criticism from pro-Israeli groups.

The fallout has led to multiple opening acts, including Finneas, Lukas Graham, and Aaron Rowe, as well as Sheeran's touring band, Beoga, to quit the tour in solidarity with Macklemore. These artists have voiced support for Macklemore’s views and expressed solidarity with Palestinians, citing historical oppression in their statements.

Critics, including pro-Israeli groups, argue that Macklemore's comments and past incidents, like a controversial 2014 costume, risk compromising Jewish peoples' safety. However, Macklemore and his supporters argue that his statements aim to hold Israel accountable rather than express antisemitism.

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