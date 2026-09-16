Diplomatic Dialogue: Cho Hyun's U.S. Visit Amid Global Challenges

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is traveling to the United States this week. The minister's agenda includes important discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday.

The official visit is scheduled from Thursday to Saturday in Washington, where Cho Hyun aims to strengthen bilateral ties and address several pressing issues.

Key topics on the table include the South Korea-U.S. relationship and critical concerns regarding the Korean Peninsula, alongside significant regional and global challenges.